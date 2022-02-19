TN addiction clinic owner charged with Fraud

WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. — Former clinic owner charged with TennCare fraud.

In February of 2019, TBI agents joined investigators with 21st Judicial District Drug Task Force, Tennessee Office of Inspector General, Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, TN Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and Drug Enforcement Administration in investigating reports of TennCare and drug fraud at a Williamson County medical facility.

According to information received from a TBI news release, Lindsay Erin Chelette was charged with two counts of TennCare Fraud, six counts of Identity Theft, six counts of Forgery, and six counts of Prescription Drug Fraud.

The news release indicated that Chelette was both the owner and manager of the out-patient facility, Harpeth Recovery Clinic located in Spring Hill.

The health care facility, which has now closed, operated as an opioid addiction recovery center.

Chelette was found to frequently use the credentials of other doctors to write, submit, and receive prescriptions for a family member between February 2019 through February 2021.

The investigation also uncovered that Chelette had submitted claims to a TennCare managed care company for a patient who was deceased at the time services were allegedly rendered. The investigation also found that the clinic functioned without the proper license.

The fraud was uncovered after a joint investigation conducted by special agents of the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in coordination with other area law enforcement agencies.

On Friday, February 18, she was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $22,500 bond.

