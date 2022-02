JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says flooding is affecting several roads.

The sheriff’s office says the 600 block of Browns Church Road is flooded, and the bridge is out.

The sheriff’s office adds that flooding is developing on Harts Bridge Road and Riverside Drive.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for updates.

