Investigation continues for one local principal

SELMER, Tenn.– On December 14, the Selmer Police Department was notified of allegations of abuse taking place at Selmer Elementary School.

“Abuse allegations were made several months back, I think it’s been well documented I think (Tuesday). Selmer Police Department finalized there investigation into the matter,” says McNairy County Director of Schools, Greg Martin.

According to a news release from the Selmer Police Department, from October to December 2021, Selmer Elementary Principal Pamela Simon, was presented with allegations of child abuse and neglect.

The news release states that at no time did Simon report the claims of abuse, causing her to fall under violation of Tennessee law TCA 37-1-403.

“We know there’s continuing investigation going on, so we’re just proud that local police department felt that there was nothing to substantiate the claims through their eyes and their investigation,” Martin says.

The release from Selmer Police states that Simon was notified on November 16 and December 9 of allegations of abuse. Each occasion going unreported, as a result Simon is charged with violation of failure to report, according to the release.

“There are some ongoing personnel issues being dealt with so I won’t comment any further on those, but again as far as the allegations for children safety and that sort of thing, we were certainly happy with the outcome of that investigation,” says Martin.

While the investigation is ongoing, these violations are not criminal and cannot be charged in criminal court, according to release.

“We’re certainly pleased that all along the allegations were unfounded and we feel like the results of the investigation kind of support that,” Martin says.

The release goes on to say that Selmer Elementary was placed under a safety plan by the Tennessee Department of Education.

Martin says moving forward, all schools will have procedures and protocols in place to prevent situations like this one from happening again.

“I’m certain in the coming weeks to ensure that everybody certainly understands procedures and protocols as they’ve been introduced. I can assure you that those things will be happening,” says Martin.

According to the news release, it’s recommended that all McNairy County school administrators work with the Tennessee Dept. of Children Services and the Carl Perkins Center for Prevention of Child Abuse and/or law enforcement to receive training in proper reporting procedures.

