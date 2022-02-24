Carroll County residents talk about winter storm impact

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Residents of Carroll County shared how they’re being impacted by the weather.

“What I do, I just look at the weather and then being taking care of my neighbors. I being looking after them because I got small neighbors around the house. I been taking care of them,” said resident Larry Melton.

“I mean for real, I don’t come to work if there’s ice on the road,” said resident Natalie Jones.

“I don’t like the ice,” resident Audrey Powell said. “I don’t like that at all.”

“Definitely get the bread and milk and all the other grocery necessities. Make sure your car has a bunch of gas in it, and that’s pretty much it,” said resident Kayla Clement.

Long term residents say the storms have gotten worse over the years, and they’re worried the trend will continue.

Melton, who is 70, says he believes it’s due to climate change.

“It’s gotten a little worse over the years. It’s just the weather. That’s what it is. When we were coming up, it didn’t used to be like this, but now it’s just getting worse. I believe it’s the climate change,” Melton said.

Natalie Powell, a long time resident of Carroll County, says the temperature is okay, but the ice is the problem.

“I feel like the icy part, and that part of the perspective has gotten worse over the years. When I was a kid, I don’t think we had that much that I can remember. So I think it’s gotten worse,” Natalie Powell said.

Audrey Powell says she feels it is worse because the amount of storms has increased, causing shortages of supplies.

“It is a little bit worst. We do have a lot of shortages going on, like a lot of food shortages, a lot of cleaning supplies, you know. Just things that are not here. I don’t know if that’s exactly to do with the weather, but I feel like it could be,” Audrey Powell said.

Many residents say if you don’t have to get out, stay in.

