Crockett County faces winter weather

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Freezing rain has persisted across parts of West Tennessee from the overnight winter weather, causing delays and school closures.

As expected, sleet appears to be the greatest threat to roads, bridges, and overpasses.

As of 1 p.m., Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has 700 homes and businesses without power and 18 outage trouble spots in north Madison, south Gibson and south Crockett counties.

Crews are continuing to work and will restore service to everyone as soon as they safely can.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department is advising travelers to drive with caution as light ice accumulations from freezing rain is expected to reach a 10th of an inch or less.

