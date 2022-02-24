Flood Ready Tennessee ensures communities ready for floods

WAVERLY, Tenn. — With recent flooding devastating several areas in Tennessee, local leaders are taking steps to prepare.

Flood Ready Tennessee is a coalition of community leaders making sure the state is ready for the next flood.

Since 2000, there have been almost 3,000 events in the state of Tennessee.

Amanda Maples, with the coalition, says she has been a victim of flooding three times in the past 11 years, including the Waverly floods last year.

Maples says this is a great way for the state to put together a plan that might reduce the amount of devastation the next flood could bring.

“Be able to stack grants, do these efforts, really share best practices in ways that they can reduce their risk of devastation and floods in certain areas they have in their community,” Maples said.

Maples hopes that with this coalition, they will be able to help several communities prepare for a natural disaster event.

