Heavy Rainfall From this Week Leads to Flooding Concerns, But Drier Weather is Ahead

Weather Update – Friday, February 25 – 7:45 AM

THURSDAY WEATHER IMPACTS :

Winter weather continues from Wednesday into Thursday morning, bringing in more freezing rain and rain showers. Some saw up to 0.5″ of ice while other barely saw any. However, the Jackson area did see 1″ of rain fall since Wednesday afternoon. As of noon, temperatures have risen into the above-freezing conditions, which leaves the freezing rain conditions to Arkansas and Missouri. Cold rain showers should remain until about midnight as showers taper off.

TODAY:

By Friday morning, mostly dry conditions remain as storms taper off after midnight on Thursday. A few bursts of flurries may remain with some lingering moisture in the air Friday morning. Clouds remain for the most part today with maybe a few glimpses of sunshine into the afternoon. However, a nice breeze remains. Wind speeds will drop into the single digits over the afternoon but a bitter wind chill remains. “Real feel” temperatures should remain around 5-10 degrees cooler than the actual temperatures all afternoon.

Highs should reach into the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. Overnight lows should drop into the upper 20’s with a few flurries possible into Saturday morning. With dry conditions, we’re still continuing to watch flood warnings across West Tennessee, with minor flooding expected.

THIS WEEKEND:

A high pressure moves in Saturday, but clouds persist. Temperatures may warm into the 60’s. Overnight, a few showers may pop up from a system to our south that may last into Sunday morning. A wintry mix is possible. Lows drop around the lower 30’s into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, highs are in the 50’s with a little more sunshine after showers pass. Overnight lows should drop into the 30’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Sunshine returns next Monday with warmer temperatures too. Highs are expected in the lower to mid 60’s. Overnight lows should drop into the upper 30’s. Clouds begin to move in more into Tuesday afternoon, with highs remaining in the 60’s. A little cloudier but sunshine still remains. Overnight lows expected in the mid 30’s with cloudy skies. Highs on Wednesday are expected back in the mid 60’s with mostly cloudy conditions.

