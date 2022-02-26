Pet of the Week: Deuce

This week’s Pet of the Week from the Jackson Animal Care Center is Deuce.

Deuce is an 8-month-old Hound-Bully mix that loves everyone he meets. This fellow gets along wonderfully with kids, other dogs and even cats.

He has been working on his crate and leash training and is coming along great with it. He never meets a stranger and lives for playtime and new adventures.

He would do best in a household that has a good sized yard for him to chase a ball. He would also do well in a house with kids or active adults that can help him burn off that teenage energy.

Deuce also does well at dog parks and social events because he adores making new friends and seeing new things.

If you are interested in Deuce or any of the other available animals, contact the Jackson Animal Care Center at (731) 422-7028.

To find out more information, you can also visit their Facebook page here.