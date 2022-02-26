Pet of Week: Delilah

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Delilah!

Delilah started life outside. She was found as a stray with a prolapsed uterus, which is an emergency situation.

She was over bred, infested with parasites and heavy heart-worm positive.

She has since completed her vetting, has a clean bill of health and is looking for the next adventure.









Lilah3

Since coming into Hero West, she has bloomed and has the goofiest, sweetest personality.

She loves all things soft and fluffy. Anything sherpa has been her favorite this winter.

She is most definitely a foodie and fully expects to be included in all snacks.

She meets life now with such enthusiasm and joy that it inspires her foster Mom everyday.

We believe she is a Redbone-Hound mix. She weighed 50 lbs at her last vet visit, and is approx. 4 to 5-years-young.

She is dog friendly and ADORES kids. Delilah is kennel and house trained.

The first half of her life was not good, so we are going to make the second half the best ever!

If you would like to make Delilah a part of your family, please message the Facebook page Hero West Rescue or call them (731) 313-7778.