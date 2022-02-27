MIT severs ties with Russian school after Ukraine invasion

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is severing ties with a research university it helped establish in Russia, citing the country’s “unacceptable” invasion of Ukraine.

The Cambridge university said it notified the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology on Friday that it was exercising its right to terminate the MIT Skoltech Program.

MIT said 21 faculty members and 38 students and researchers at MIT are impacted by the change.

The Moscow school said it has nine ongoing projects with MIT.

Federal law enforcement officials and foreign policy experts have long voiced concerns about potential for Russian espionage from the partnership.

To read more details, click

For more news stories happening across the U.S., download the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.