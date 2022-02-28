Library to host program on David Crockett

JACKSON, Tenn. — Want to learn more about David Crockett? The Jackson-Madison County Library has you covered!

The library is hosting a Bicentennial program called The Accidental Fame and Lack of Fortune of West Tennessee’s David Crockett.

The library says the program will be presented by Scott Williams, who is the author of the book the program is named after.

The library says Williams is also the president and CEO of Discovery Park of America.

The program will be held at 12 p.m. on March 12 in the main library’s Program Center.

The main library can be found at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

