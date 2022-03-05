Lone officer tried in Breonna Taylor death acquitted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A former Kentucky police officer has been found not guilty on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment during a botched drug raid that left Taylor dead.

The jury of eight men and four women delivered its verdict for Brett Hankison about three hours after it took the case yesterday.

None of the officers involved in the March 13, 2020, raid were charged with Taylor’s death, and Hankison didn’t fire any of the shots that killed the 26-year-old Black woman.

Meanwhile a federal investigation into whether the officers violated his civil rights is underway.

