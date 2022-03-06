Officials: 7 dead after tornadoes tore through central Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say seven people are dead after tornadoes swept through central Iowa, destroying homes, knocking down trees and toppling power lines in the deadliest storm in the state since 2008.

Emergency management officials in Madison County said six people were killed when one tornado touched down Saturday in an area southwest of Des Moines near the town of Winterset.

Among those killed were two children under the age of 5.

Officials confirmed one death when a separate tornado struck in Lucas County, about 54 miles southeast of Des Moines.

The thunderstorms also caused damage in the Des Moines suburb of Norwalk, areas just east of Des Moines and in other parts of eastern Iowa.

