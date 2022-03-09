Experts spread awareness for Kidney Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — The month of March is Kidney Month, and all this month experts are teaching and spreading awareness on kidney disease.

Your kidneys can be compared to an air filtration system for your body.

It’s responsible for cleaning your blood and making sure all of those impurities are out of your body.

Kidney disease is a common disease.

To prevent it, experts say having a healthy diet, cutting back on smoking, and actively exercising lower your chances of having kidney disease.

“Over time they kind of get worn out. It’s like an air conditioning filter. You got to change it every so often. Well, these filters, they fix themselves, but at some point they get hit so many times that they lose the ability to repair themselves. And that’s where you get more chronic kidney disease,” said Shree Mulay, the CEO and nephrologist for the Kidney Experts.

Although March is Kidney Month, March 10 will also mark World Kidney Day.

Find more ways to protect your kidneys here.

You can find more national news here.