Local university hosts first global affairs forum

MARTIN, Tenn. –UT Martin hosted its first global affairs forum and one of the the panelists says the amount of people that showed up was more than what they expected.



“We saw an overwhelming response, we had chairs set up and we filled up the whole hall and people were sitting where they could find space,” said Adnan Rasool, Assistant professor of Political Science with the College of Business and Global Affairs.

The goal of the first global affairs forum at UT Martin was to allow the community to learn more about global issues.

“To educate our community, interact with our community about issues that are crucial to the world and specifically to us,” said Rasool.

This forum featured several panelists who specialized in different topics talked about an ongoing conflict.

“About the crisis in Ukraine, how it impacts the world, how it impacts Ukrainians and Russians and critically speaking the global economy and why the price of gas is so high so we kind of discussed all of those things,” said Rasool.

Rasool says several professors realized they have a responsibility.

“To interact more with the community, not just our students but the community at large and by interacting with them we are not only helping them understand major issues but we’re kind of building interest in whatever else the university can offer them and how best we can serve our community,” said Rasool.

One of the panelists, Nikita Aks’yonov who now goes by Drake Box was born in Ukraine and was adopted by an American family when he was 2 years old. He says having these types of forums helps see different angles.

“Without the exposure to both sides, people might have disinformation on what is actually going on, who caused it, who started it and I believe as long as people know both sides in their hearts they will choose the right side,” said Box.

Rasool says they hope to do more forums like these soon were the community can have a chance to learn about other global issues.