JTA adjusting routes due to operator shortage

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority will be changing fixed route services due to a shortage of operators.

JTA had some routes that were every 30 minutes, but they will now be on a once an hour run.

Those included are the Bemis, Campbell, and the Highland and East Jackson routes.

“The Highland bus will continue to run on top of the hour and the East Jackson at the bottom of the hour. The Bemis route will be once an hour, which will be covered at the bottom of the hour and the third route would also be covered once an hour,” said Travis Franklin, General Manager of JTA.

These changes will come into effect Monday, March 14.

You can reach JTA at (731) 423-0200

