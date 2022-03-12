On the Web: IRS is hiring

CYBERSPACE (AP) – It’s a positive sign for anyone who hopes to get his or her tax refund anytime in the near future.

The Internal Revenue Service says it plans to hire 10,000 new workers.

The beefed-up workforce is expected to help reduce a massive backlog that the government says will make this tax season the most challenging ever.

The IRS faces a backlog of around 20 million pieces of correspondence, which is more than 15 times as large as in a normal filing season.

Meanwhile the agency’s workforce is the same size as it was in 1970, though the U.S. population has grown exponentially since then.

