Additional information on available Internal Revenue Service’s programs

Some taxpayers may qualify for free income tax preparation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, a program offered by the IRS. This program is for taxpayers who earn $58,000 or less, taxpayers with disabilities and limited English speaking tax payers.

To find out more information on these programs, visit the website here or at https://www.irs.gov/individuals/free-tax-return-preparation-for-qualifying-taxpayers.

There is also tax counseling available for the elderly. This program is for people ages 60 or older, specializing in questions about pensions and retirement related issues.

For more information on any of these programs, visit the IRS website here or by visiting IRS.gov.