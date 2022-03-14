Church to host annual race on March 26

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church is hosting an event promoting healthy lifestyles.

According to a news release, KingDom SeeKers Church will be be hosting its annual Interfaith 5K Race and Walk on March 26.

The release says the race invites residents to join together.

Larry Robinson, the pastor of the church, says he wants to bring the community closer together through the power of exercise.

“We’re trying to reach our community through a health method, and one way to do that is a 5K. We just believe that the body of Christ needs to be more healthy,” Robinson said.

“This interfaith unity run is intended to establish new friendships, promote healthy living and serve as a catalyst for long-term community development partnerships in the greater Jackson area and throughout the West Tennessee region, and beyond!” said Pastor and race director Lynda K. Davis.

Robinson says all the proceeds collected will be donated to Area Relief Ministries to help with their mission here in West Tennessee.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. for walkers and at 8:30 a.m. for runners at KingDom SeeKers Church at 527 Wallace Road in Jackson.

You can register here.

