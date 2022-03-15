Showers Pick Up This Afternoon, Leading to Slight Accumulations Overnight

Weather Article – Tuesday, March 15 – 10:15 AM

TODAY:

We start off this Tuesday morning with mostly dry conditions. Lows remain in the 40’s and 50’s with slightly humid conditions. Cloudy skies begin to move in and remain ahead of rain showers this afternoon and evening. Highs should reach into the lower to mid 60’s. Scattered showers will pick up and continue overnight and into tomorrow. A few heavier pockets may flow in the system with a little thunder possible at times but no severe storms are expected. Most rainfall should remain fairly light, affecting mostly everyone south of I-40. A few scattered showers remain overnight with lows dropping into the 40’s. Showers should begin to taper off in between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday afternoon. Around 0.1″-0.3″ is expected across the region by Wednesday afternoon.

TOMORROW:

After showers taper off Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies should clear out and bring in some sunshine. Highs should continue climbing into the upper 60’s with some sunshine expected before sunset. Overnight lows should remain in the 40’s with mostly clear skies.

THIS WEEK:

Sunshine continues by the afternoon Thursday with showers picking up late into the evening. Highs are expected to remain in the 70’s. Scattered showers remain Friday morning with a few embedded storms possible. However, at the moment, no severe threat is looking likely for our area. By Friday afternoon, highs should remain in the 60’s. Most of the severe threat should remain south of West Tennessee. Showers and storms taper off overnight after the passing cold front, bringing more sunshine, dry conditions, and mild temperatures by the weekend.

This weekend, an area of high pressure should move in, bringing some sunshine and warm temperatures through Sunday and into next week. Trends continue with temperatures above average, nearing 60-70.

