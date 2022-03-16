Biden sendng more anti-aircraft systems, drones to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday the U.S. is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones to Ukraine to assist in its defense against Russia.

The president’s comments came as he formally announced his administration was sending an additional $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine.

About $1 billion in military aid has been sent in just the last week.

Biden spoke hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a video address to members of U.S. Congress in which he made an impassioned plea for the U.S. and West to provide more help to save his young democracy.

