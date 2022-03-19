Pet of Week: Haven

This week’s Pet of the Week is Haven!

Haven is a Shepherd/Doberman mix, around 6-months-old and was found in an abandoned apartment when she was just a tiny puppy.

Despite her rough start to life, she has the sweetest personality and is a big talker. She will tell you all about her day!







Haven5



Haven is good with other dogs. She would most likely be good with cats and older children based on her sweet temperament.

Haven is a little shy in the beginning, but is going out on adventures with her fosters to help her learn the world and see that new things are fun!

She is working on her kennel and house training. Haven is also learning to do tricks for her treats.

She is available to go Foster to Adopt, while she finishes up her last bit of vetting.

Haven has seen so many of her foster siblings and friends find their forever homes and cannot wait to find hers. Could it be you?

If you are interested in Haven or any of the other available animals at Hero West, please contact (731) 313-7778 or email us at herowestresuce@gmail.com.