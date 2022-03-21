Effort underway to train Tennesseans in cloud computing

JACKSON, Tenn. — A statewide effort is aiming to train Tennesseans in cloud computing.

According to a news release from Jackson State, the program comes the the state thanks to a collaboration between the Tennessee Board of Regents, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, and Amazon Web Services.

“I’m delighted that AWS — Amazon’s cloud computing business — is partnering with our community and technical colleges to provide this opportunity for Tennesseans – an opportunity to learn cloud computing skills for great careers in the state’s growing tech sector. Thanks to AWS for providing the resources to our colleges at no cost,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

The program will be offered at no cost to colleges, and offers self-paced courses for students.

“The future is now with cloud computing, and this initiative will enable Tennesseans to learn the skills they need for new careers in this field or to better perform in their existing information technology work,” said TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings. “Although AWS is providing much of the resources for this initiative, the program’s graduates will be able to work anywhere cloud computing skills are in demand. We’re grateful to AWS for this generous support.”

The hope is to have 5,000 people certified by 2025, the release says.

“THEC is proud to support increased access to high quality industry certifications that can not only help students get in-demand jobs, but also aid in their pursuits of higher education credentials,” said Dr. Emily House, Executive Director, Tennessee Higher Education Commission. “This collaboration between AWS and TBR is vital to building a strong workforce in Tennessee, and many students across the state will benefit from this work.”

You can learn more about the program here.