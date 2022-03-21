JMCSS to host annual career fair on Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Grab your best blouse or suit and tie!

The annual Jackson-Madison County Career Fair for the school system is happening on Tuesday.

The career fair is for the upcoming 2022 to 2023 academic year.

They are looking for applicants for teachers, educational assistants, cafeteria workers, maintenance, bus drivers, and more.

The JMCSS is one of the largest employers in the region, and it’s the second largest school district in West Tennessee.

Officials say to come out and see what they have to offer.

“All of our schools will be represented here, as well as all of the departments for the district. So we want people to come out to see what Jackson-Madison County Schools has to offer as an employer and what we have to offer to our employees. It’s a great place to work and a great place to start a career as well,” said Dr. Diane Hicks Watkins, the Chief Human Capital Officer.

They are asking candidates to come dressed business casual and if you have one, bring your resume.

It will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Oman Arena.

Find more local news here.