Mostly Dry Conditions Today Will Continue Into the Weekend with Incoming Cold Fronts

Weather Update – Friday, March 25 – 9:00AM

TODAY:

Mostly dry and cold conditions began this morning with temperatures in the lower 40’s. We will continue to rise into the afternoon with highs expected in the upper 50’s. Clouds will gradually begin decreasing over the afternoon bringing sunshine at times. However, winds will remain gusty at times as well. As we head into the evening, mostly clear skies should move in momentarily after midnight. Lows should remain in the 30’s before the next cold front begins to pass tomorrow morning.

THIS WEEKEND:

Similar conditions are ahead Saturday with plenty of sunshine after our passing cold front. Most will remain after 3-4PM. Highs are expected in the upper 50’s with gusty winds. Clear conditions should remain overnight bringing the chance of some frost or freezes to West Tennessee by Sunday morning. Saturday afternoon, a mild cold front should return, bringing cooler weather to the area by Sunday. Highs are expected to remain in the mid 50’s with sunshine. However, cooler conditions are in store overnight along another passing cold front Sunday evening. Overnight lows will drop in the 30’s with clouds remaining into Monday.

NEXT WEEK:

By Monday, southerly flow returns bringing 70’s to the region, even after our morning cold front. Partly cloudy skies continue into the evening. Lows should remain in the 50’s into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, clouds begin to increase into the afternoon. Temperatures continue rising into the upper 70’s-80’s. Overnight, lows remain in the 60’s with the chance of showers and storms returning by Wednesday. Highs remain in the 70’s Wednesday and Thursday, with stormy and windy days ahead. There is potential for more severe weather with the next system. however, we will keep an eye on it and have more updates into next week.

