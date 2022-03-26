Pet of the Week: Biscuit

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Biscuit!

Biscuit is the spunkiest girl! She is looking for her fur-ever family!







Biscuit is about 10-weeks-old and has just started her vetting process.

She can go foster to adopt locally or can go when she has finished her vetting.

Biscuit and her siblings were born into the Hero West Program and have been the funniest, sweetest and most loving puppies.

Due to her age, she would do well with any family setting and would enjoy having fellow fur playmates.

Though we cannot guarantee her size as an adult, we guess that she will be a medium sized dog weighing anywhere from 30-60 lbs.

If you are interested in Biscuit or any of the other available animals at Hero West, please contact (731) 313-7778 or email us at herowestresuce@gmail.com.