Additional information on Paint Jam in Waverly, TN

Artists from all over the country showcased their talent at the Walls Art Park in Waverly, TN for the Spring Paint Jam.

“Graffiti has such a negative undertone and it’s not, it’s beautiful! It’s art and I think people can come out and see it and talk to the artists, it just changes their perspective a lot,” said organizer, Spring Paint Jam, Kansas Klein.

The next paint jam is planned for the end of June for the Summer Paint Jam.

If you or someone you know wants to participate in the event, visit www.thewallsartpark.com to register, once it opens.