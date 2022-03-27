JMC Library hosts Upcycling program

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local library offering a program to make something new ‘again’.

According to a news release from The Jackson-Madison County Library, a new ongoing program called Upcycling will encourage participants to think out of the box to create something new.

The program participants will learn to reduce, reuse, and recycle using old materials to make something new. The March program will use plastic bottles and jugs.

The Upcycling program will take place on the last Tuesday of every month at 4:00 p.m. at the main library. The program is under the supervision of Shayne Plunk, Adult Services Manager and Kasie Smith, MakerSpace Manager.

The next date for the event is Tuesday, March 29 at 4:00 p.m.

The library is located in Jackson at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown.

For more information, contact the Library at (731) 425-8600 or visit the website at www.jmclibrary.org.