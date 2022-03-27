Update: Body found in East Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — JPD dispatched to scene of found body.

According to information received from the Jackson Police Department, an investigation is currently underway involving a body found in East Jackson.

JPD are attempting to identify the deceased female that was located in a ditch in the 300 bock of Hale Street in Jackson.

Officers were dispatched around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 to the scene. The body was recovered and sent to the Medical Examiners office for an autopsy.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist in this case, are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division by calling (731) 425- 8400.

ORIGINAL STORY:

JACKSON, Tenn. –Developing story, heavy police presence on Hale Street in Jackson.

There was a large police presence in an East Jackson neighborhood Saturday evening.

The Jackson Police Department was seen conducting an investigation near Hale Street and North Cumberland Street around 5 p.m.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and details of the circumstances are not being released at this time.

Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

For more local news, visit our website here.