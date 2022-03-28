TBI: Man indicted in 2021 murder

SOMERVILLE, Tenn.–A man has been indicted in a recent murder.

In November of 2021, special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Somerville Police Department and other agencies investigated a fatal shooting in the 300 block of West Market Street in Somerville. That person was identified as Lacord Anderson.

During the investigation, agents identified Michael Hobson as the person responsible for the shooting.

Monday, a Fayette County Grand Jury charged Hobson with one count of first degree murder.

Hobson is currently in custody at the Hardeman County Jail on charges related to the 2015 homicide of Guy Williamson.

Hobson remains jailed on multiple bonds.