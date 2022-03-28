Windy & Warm Weather on the Way, Storm Threat Returns Wednesday

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for March 28th:

Clouds will increase tonight and stick around until Thursday. A few sprinkles or light rain cannot be ruled out tonight or tomorrow; but storms will return on Wednesday. Gusty wind storms appear to be likely Wednesday between 2 PM and 8 PM across West Tennessee. A slight risk of severe weather has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center and some of us are likely to be upgraded as the system gets closer. A couple tornadoes and large hail can also not be ruled out and you need to stay weather aware as the storm system moves through. We will talk more about the timing of the storm threat and catch the rest of your week’s forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase tonight and the winds will stay light out of the east. The winds will shift back to the south as the stalled out front finally moves out to the northeast of West Tennessee. Overnight lows will fall down into the mid 40s. A few sprinkles or some very light rain cannot be ruled out, but don’t count on seeing much if anything at all.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies and breezy weather will dominate most of your Tuesday. It will also be warm and the humidity will increase as the southerly winds begin to move into the region. Highs will reach the mid 70s and if the sun breaks through, a few of us could hit the 80° mark. A few sprinkles or light showers could pop up but chances for rain are less then 10%. Tuesday night lows will drop in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies will continue into the day on Wednesday. Highs will reach the upper 70s due to some gusty southerly winds which will also be drawing in the gulf moisture increasing the humidity. Winds will be out of the south and sustained between 20-25 MPH. Storms will fire up into the afternoon around 2 PM crossing the Mississippi River and track through Jackson between 4-6 PM. Severe storms are possible with gusty winds being the main threat. A couple tornadoes or large hail will also be possible as the line of storms tracks through. The storms will move across the Tennessee River between 8-9PM and we should dry out overnight. Behind the front, overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 40s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Some clouds make stick around for the first half of the day before mostly sunny skies return for the afternoon and evening on Thursday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s behind the front, but we should see dry weather. The winds will remain breezy and come out of the west during the day. It will be a bit chilly on Thursday night as the skies clear out, lows will fall down to the mid to upper 30s again but we should stay above freezing.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be a pretty nice day with highs in the low 60s and mostly sunny skies during the day. The winds will stay light but come out of the northwest which will keep temperatures below normal for the day. By Friday night, the winds will start to shift back to the southwest allowing lows to stay out of the 30s and low to mid 40s are expected for the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

The upcoming weekend looks very similar to the previous weekend when highs will be in the mid 60s on Saturday before another weak, mostly dry front passes by. Highs on Sunday will struggle to get above 60° due to a brisk northerly wind. The winds will come out of the southwest on Saturday before the front passes. We will see more sun then clouds over the weekend, but as the front passes some clouds can be expected and a few sprinkles or some light rain cannot be ruled out either. Saturday night lows will fall down to around 40° and Sunday night lows will drop into the low to mid 40s.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, but we could see more rounds of winter precipitation or another freeze in the next couple of weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

