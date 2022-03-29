West Tennessee Healthcare joins donation efforts for Ukraine, Poland

JACKSON, Tenn. — Organizations in Tennessee have joined the relief effort during the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.







Led by former US Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, several Tennessee healthcare organizations have donated 85 pallets of medical supplies, and $180,000 dollars in financial support to Ukraine and Poland.

The donations were raised in 10 days, and the first shipment was delivered on March 22.

Amy Garner, Chief Compliance and Communications Officer for West Tennessee Healthcare, says they contributed three pallets worth of supplies.

The donations include supplies that every healthcare worker needs.

“Mostly common medications like antibiotics, heparin, bandages, syringes,” Garner said. “Things that everybody needs in healthcare.”

If you would like to donate to the Hope Through Healing Hands organization, click here.

