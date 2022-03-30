JMCSS Education Foundation meets with full board

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System Education Foundation called a special meeting on Wednesday.

The board is finally complete with all nine members.

Members met at the learning center to discuss their existing account, a decision both sides were in agreeance on by the end of the meeting.

The foundation discussed whether receiving funding from 2018, 2019, and the 2021 years were still an option.

“And we were just trying to get a wrap on the account itself, how it’s setup, what the current balance is, and the money that’s owed to us from the sales tax from previous years,” said Tina Mercer, president of the JMCSS Education Foundation.

Mercer says the funding for the Education Foundation is located in a general purpose fund under Dr. Marlon King, where it now awaits to be transferred.

Mercer would to thank mayor conger for allowing the full amount to be allocated to the foundation.

