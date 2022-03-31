Preparing for damage insurance claims

JACKSON, Tenn. — As many prepare to file property damage insurance claims, there is one thing to keep in mind.

If you file a property damage claim, you will more than likely need an appraiser.

They come to your property and assess the total cost of damages done before the claim is sent to the insurance company.

One expert says the insurance policy information is something that many oversee.

“People tend to forget that what their deductible amount is post storms. So if you do have damages, make sure to take pictures of the damages after the storm occurs,” said Ryan Stokes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Property Damage Appraisers.

Stokes says the processing time of a damage claim depends on how many claims are made in the area.

The more claims there are, the more time it might take.

