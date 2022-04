JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is hosting a scavenger hunt this weekend.

The hunt will be held in downtown Jackson on Saturday.

You can grab a map from the main library and get to hunting at 9 a.m.. The hunt will end at 4 p.m.

The hunt will have 12 locations, and the winner will receive a free bicentennial t-shirt.

