West TN students honored for creativity

JACKSON, Tenn. —Students from West Tennessee were awarded for their creativity.

Close to 2500, K-8th grade students from eight schools across West Tennessee participated in the Color of Music project.







Students listened to two pieces of music and let their imagination soar by creating an art piece.

Their art teachers selected the best and submitted them to the Jackson Symphony.

“It really connects the students to symphonic music and lets them express what they’re feeling and so forth in the art form,” said Leonie Hefley, Chairwoman, Color of Music.

The top four winner’s artwork will be at the lobby of the Le Bonheur Children’s Outpatient Hospital until next year.