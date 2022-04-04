Bowling tournament held to help community

JACKSON, Tenn. — A humanitarian organization is putting the “fun” in to fundraiser.

The Humboldt Lions Club held their annual Night Bowling Tournament Monday evening at the Jackson Bowling Lanes.

Seventeen teams signed up for this year’s competition.

The Lions Club helps meet the needs of people in the community through vision screenings, distributing medicine, and raising awareness of eye disease.

This is their 10th year hosting the bowling tournament, and leaders say they plan to continue.

“We have like five fundraisers during the year, but this to me is the most fun. We’ve been doing this for 10 years. We don’t get a lot of money, but we come out and people have fun. We get our name out there. That’s the most important part for us,” said Bob Pruett, with the Humboldt Lions Club.

Funds from the tournament will go back in to the community to help libraries, senior citizens, and more needed areas around the county.

Find more local news here.