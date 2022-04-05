58 scouts honored at Carl Perkins Civic Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friends, family, and fellow scouts gathered to celebrate an achievement of a lifetime.

The West Tennessee Area Council, Boy Scouts of America celebrated the accomplishments of 58 Boy Scouts who received their Eagle Award.

The scouting dinner and recognition ceremony was held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Tuesday.

The event also served as a fundraiser to help support future scouts who want to join the organization.

Leaders say it is an impressive amount of dedication each scout has committed, putting in many hours and lots of hard work.

“And it really is a wonderful opportunity to expose the community to the product that we have with those 58 young men who became Eagle Scouts last year,” said Adrian Hackett, Scout Executive for West Tennessee Area Council, Boy Scouts Of America.

“It does show that, you know, at an early age you can commit yourself to something of value and are able to achieve,” said speaker Ron Young.

An Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the scouting program.

