Biden-Obama White House reunion to celebrate Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time President Barack Obama was in the White House was on Jan. 20, 2017, when he left to escort Donald Trump, who was bent on overturning “Obamacare,” to the Capitol to be inaugurated.

Obama is returning to the White House on Tuesday to savor his signature Affordable Care Act.

That law is now part of the fabric of the American health care system and President Joe Biden is looking to extend its reach.

Sign-ups have increased under Biden’s stewardship, and more generous taxpayer subsidies have cut costs for enrollees.

Biden and Obama are marking the 12th anniversary of the law’s enactment, and they’re out to expand its footprint.

