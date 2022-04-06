Southern Airways to begin services in West Tennessee in June

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new air service is set to take off from West Tennessee this summer.

On Wednesday, Southern Airways announced that it will begin its service from McKeller-Sipes Regional Airport on June 1, 2022.

Southern Airways is replacing Boutique Air, who flew in and out of West Tennessee for around a year.

Southern Airways says it will have three daily departures to Atlanta.

“It takes time to earn the community’s trust,” said Stan Little, chairman and CEO of Southern Airways. “We have rebuilt community air service many times before, and we understand how to do it. You will see our executives highly involved in the Jackson community. Having been born and raised in Humboldt, I will take extra pride in seeing Southern serve my hometown Jackson airport.”

