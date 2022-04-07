NPS marks 160 years since Battle of Shiloh

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park will commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Shiloh by offering a variety of real-time hikes and interpretive programs this weekend.

This year is the anniversary of several historic events in the area including: the Battle of Shiloh, the Siege of Corinth, and the October battles of Corinth and Davis bridge.

Park rangers will lead hikes and all-access car caravan tours on a variety of subjects, from general battle overviews to actions at specific locations.

The hiking tours are limited to 45 participants each, and the auto tours limited to 10 vehicles each.

On Saturday and Sunday, National Park Service personnel and volunteers will present cannon firing demonstrations in Duncan field.

“My heart is here at Shiloh, and will be until I die. But my family, I have the largest Shiloh artifact collection in existence. It’s the last of the Shiloh artifacts in quantity that you will ever see,” said

Entrance to the park and participation in all anniversary events is free to the public.

The Battle of Shiloh was fought on April 6 and April 7 in 1862, and it ended with a Union victory over the Confederate army.

Find more local news here.