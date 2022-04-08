Tdot Gives Update On I 40 Construction

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation gave an update of road construction on Interstate 40.

For drivers making their way around the Hub City, it has been a case of maneuvering around orange and white barrels, reduced lanes, and barriers to blocked roads.

TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence says even though weather has been bad through the winter and early spring, workers are still on track to have the construction of I-40 completed on time.

“The widening section of I-40 between 83 and 87 is on track to be completed mid-November,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says this is one of the largest road construction projects that she has seen.

She hopes that the drivers understand a project this size takes time.

“This has been a large project that included five bridges. You know the Campbell Street bridge, which is almost finished. There is still some million in pavement to do there. The Watson bridge, the Henderson bridge and also two railroad bridges,” Lawrence said.

She says TDOT does what it can to not interrupt traffic, but sometimes it’s necessary.

“A lot of our lane closures are at night. We do that to help minimize the impact of traffic. There are emergencies. So there are sometimes daytime closures so we can’t always do everything at night,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says driver and worker safety will always come first.

“Those concrete barriers are there for safety. It’s there to protect the motorist and the workers that are out there working,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says the ultimate goal with this improvement project is to make it more convenient for drivers traveling through West Tennessee.

