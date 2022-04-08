Trans kids fear Alabama laws targeting medicine, bathrooms

Associated Press,

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Transgender kids and their parents say they feel attacked by a wave of Republican-sponsored legislation and policies aimed at trans youth.

In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside the White House on March 31, 2022, where they were guests for Transgender Day of Visibility. The family is fighting legislation in Alabama that would outlaw puberty blockers and hormone treatments for trans youth under 19. (Courtesy of Jeff Walker via AP)

Bills have been introduced to ban gender-affirming care and block transgender children from using school restrooms or playing on sports teams that don’t match their sex at birth.

Proponents say the measures are about protecting children and preserving the integrity of girls’ sports.

Opponents argue that they target already vulnerable children for the sake of scoring political points.

