JPD: Toddler found; Help find the guardian

JACKSON, Tenn. — JPD needs assistance locating parents of toddler.

According to information from the Jackson Police Department, assistance is needed in locating the parents or guardian of a toddler found in the area of Kingsfield Drive.





The toddler was found alone by a resident in the area.

If anyone recognizes this toddler, please contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.