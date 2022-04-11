UT Extension 4-H Center nears completion in Hardeman County

MIDDLETON, Tenn. — On Friday, April 8, The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture celebrated the donors, community partners and University leaders who are making a new project possible.

Photo Courtesy: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

Photo Courtesy: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

Photo Courtesy: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

Photo Courtesy: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

Photo Courtesy: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture



Photo Courtesy: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

Photo Courtesy: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

Photo Courtesy: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

Photo Courtesy: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

Photo Courtesy: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture



Photo Courtesy: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

Photo Courtesy: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

Photo Courtesy: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

Photo Courtesy: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

Photo Courtesy: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture



Photo Courtesy: University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

The only UT Extension 4-H center in West Tennessee is nearing phase completion at Lone Oaks Farm in Middleton.

Friday, local students laid the final topsoil around a new Lone Oak tree planted in the middle of the state-of-the-art Youth Development Center. The center features indoor-outdoor classrooms, an interactive garden and science labs. Although still under construction, the center is already serving students in Hardeman County with both hands-on outdoor lessons and STEM learning.

The University also placed the final beam on top of the new lodging facilities located adjacent to the center. The cabins will be able to house up to 65 campers for overnight learning experiences for 4-H and other youth groups across West Tennessee. Camps are expected to begin later this year in the fall.

Lone Oaks Farm also features areas with over a dozen houses and cabins available for corporate and leadership retreats, family getaways, weddings and more.

Additionally, the farm is known to host a world-class clay target facility and various agricultural operations, including cattle raising.

Click here for more information on UT Extension’s Lone Oaks Farm.

For more local news, click here.