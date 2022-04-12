Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather Ahead on Wednesday with Calmer Conditions After

Weather Update – Tuesday, April 12 – 8:00 AM

TODAY:

Showers and storms should taper off early, leaving some dry conditions by the afternoon. Mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected with highs nearing the 80’s after a warm air mass moves north over our area. This will increase moisture, bringing for another chance of strong to severe storms this evening into Wednesday morning. Wind speeds will also remain in the teens and 20’s this afternoon and into the evening.

A marginal risk remains for West Tennessee. Storms are expected to move in around 10PM and continue overnight with main impacts being damaigng winds and localized flooding. Overnight lows are expected to remain in the 60’s as storms and showers continue into Wednesday.

TOMORROW:

More strong to severe showers and storms begin our morning on Wednesday but severe storms return by the afternoon. An enhanced risk of severe weather remains over the area for Wednesday afternoon. Very fast moving winds will increase the risk for damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. The tornado risk includes QLCS tornadoes, which are very quick spinning and hard to forecast ahead of time. This threat will continue overnight and into Thursday morning, tapering off around 2-3 AM.

Along with an enhanced risk of severe weather, we also have a a 10% hatched risk of tornadoes, a 40% hatched risk of damaging winds, and a 15% hatched risk of large hail. Hatched areas signify greater probability for strong tornadoes, winds greater than 65 knots, and hail larger than 2″ in diameter. While it is possible, it is not guaranteed everyone will see this severe of weather in the region. Highs are expected in the mid 70’s by Wednesday afternoon. As the cold front passes behind the severe storms, it may bring lows in the 40’s and drier conditions to the rest of the week.

THIS WEEK:

A mostly dry day is ahead of us on Thursday with highs expected in the 60’s. Scattered showers should taper off early and continue overnight. Into Friday, clouds will continue increasing bringing a partly cloudy day and mostly cloudy night. The chance for rain is possible to return late Friday evening into Saturday as well. Highs are expected in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows back in the 50’s .

THIS WEEKEND:

The chance for moisture increases Saturday with a few lingering showers. A mostly dry day still remains. Highs are expected in the 70’s with partly cloudy skies. By Sunday, another chance of severe weather is possible. Strong to severe storms could bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to the area late Sunday night into early Monday morning Highs Sunday are expected in the 60’s to 70’s with 40’s for lows overnight. Rain chances remain into Monday with a few lingering showers.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com