Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say at least 10 people were shot and six others injured when a gunman in a gas mask filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and opened fire in Brooklyn.

The shooter was on the loose later Tuesday and described as dangerous.

Officials say five people are in critical condition but expected to survive.

The attack is not being investigated as terrorism, but Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell says she isn’t ruling anything out.

The attack has left some New Yorkers jittery about riding the nation’s busiest subway system and prompted officials to increase policing at transportation hubs from Philadelphia to Connecticut.

