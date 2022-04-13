Madison County residents get their votes in early

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of Madison County are heading to the polls to get their early votes in.

Early voting for the Madison County primary began Wednesday morning.

Before heading to cast your ballot, make sure to have everything you need.

“Their photo state and federal ID. It can’t be expired. They can have a passport, a gun permit, as long as it has their picture on it and it is issued by the state,” said Lori Lott, the Administrator of Elections.

Early voting is taking place at the Madison County Agricultural Complex Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

‘They’re going to hand the operator their license, their photo ID, and they’re going to choose their ballot, which ballot they would like,” Lott said. “And then they’re going to sign a few papers, and then they’re going to take their ballot to the machine, and they’re going to vote, and then they’re going to take that paper to the tabulator where it tabulates that vote.”

Lott says it is important to get out and vote, and early voting has a lot of benefits.

“You’re getting it done and getting it out of the way,” Lott said.

If you do not early vote, you can vote on Election Day, which is Tuesday, May 3.

“Come and vote,” Lott said.

Early voting is closed this Friday for Good Friday.

As a reminder, according to Tenn. Code § 2-7-115, a voter can only vote in a party’s primary if they are a member of that party, or they declare allegiance to the party at the time of voting.

