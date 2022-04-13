Man wanted in Brooklyn subway attack arrested, official says

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man wanted in an attack on a subway train in Brooklyn that left 10 people wounded by gunfire.

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Investigators had announced Tuesday afternoon that they were searching for Frank R. James, who was believed to have rented a van possibly connected to the violence.

By Wednesday morning, New York authorities said he was a suspect in the shooting itself.

He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan.

Authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and railed against New York City’s mayor.

