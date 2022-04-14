The Jackson Madison county sports Hall of fame ceremony took place at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

As five former Athletes from the hub city were honored for all their

Hard work and dedication to the love of sports.

The Five were John Collins who was a five time mid south golden glove

Champion, Tommy dean who won best coach of the year four years,

Aj Merriweather former south side basketball standout and 4 year

Harlem globetrotter.

James Parker who was inducted into the Lambuth

Sports hall of fame in 2006 and Jennifer Moore Wilkerson who dominated

In softball as a pitcher..

One of the speakers for the event was former

New York giant executive Jerry Reese who said

“It’s a exciting time”

“We really here to celebrate all the inductees for tonight its exciting

time for all the accomplishments they’ve had over their careers so that’s what

most important tonight and we have some young people getting scholarships

tonight to as well just wanted to be here to say some positive things and help these

guys celebrate.”